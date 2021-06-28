Lack of time to plan results in scaled-down 4th of July event
Since 1980, with the exception of 2020, Richfield’s 4th of July celebration has drawn thousands each year for displays of patriotic expression, family programs, amusements, community and a sense of homecoming for many.
After its hiatus last year, the Red White and Blue Days Committee, with the assistance of city personnel, have once again pulled together a festival, though it’s a scaled-down version.
It’s new name, “Lil Sparkler,” defines its size.
This year, the celebration will not feature a carnival or fireworks, but there will be a medallion hunt, family night and a car show.
In a release from the city, Heather Lenke, the Red White and Blue Days president, said, “People are wanting their lives to get back to normal and Red, White and Blue Days was a big part of many residents’ summer tradition.
"When we had to cancel the full event for 2021 we heard from a lot of folks that they still were hoping we could host something around the Fourth.”
It was only a couple of months ago that the case rate of COVID-19 began to fall and many community members were vaccinated. Because of those factors, restrictions began to be lifted and the celebration’s committee considered the future of the event.
With little time to pull the festival together, the committee members felt even a smaller version of past events would be good for everyone.
City Recreation Director Amy Markle, speaking on behalf of the organizing committee and the city, said recently that this is an event where planning begins months in advance. She said the need to push a decision off late last winter changed quickly as restrictions began to be lifted in April and May.
What the committee did land on was a smaller celebration, but one that will offer an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate once again.
What’s happening?
A medallion hunt (with a $100 gift card prize) will be held July 2-4, and July 2 will be deemed Family Night, with the area around the Richfield Community Band Shell to be used for the display of fire, police, and public works vehicles, a kids dance, a break dance demonstration and a movie in the park.
A meet-and-greet with the staff of the emergency services and public works departments will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Family Night, followed by the entertainment in the park starting with the dance and break dance demonstration at the band shell. The movie will be shown in the park beginning at dusk.
On July 4, a special program honoring those who have and are serving in the armed forces will be held at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m.
A wreath will be laid and a guest speaker will offer comments at the morning event.
The car show, which in the past has been a part of the celebration, is being planned separately from the Red White and Blue Days activities. That show is planned for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 3 at Veterans Park.
Organizers expect the event to be back to pre-COVID form in 2022.
For updated information, visit richfieldmn.gov/LilSparkler.
