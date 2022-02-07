Richfield ice festival art

The city of Richfield will build on the popularity of its annual Ice Fishing Bowl by offering an expanded event Saturday, Feb. 12.

To reflect the expanded scope, the event is now called the Ice Festival.

“The idea for the Ice Festival grew out of our popular Ice Fishing Bowl, which we have hosted for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said.

The popular event, Markle said, drew people from across the metro.

“Hundreds of area residents from both inside and outside of Richfield would flock to Taft Lake, so we decided to expand to include more activities this year,” she said.

That expansion will include opportunities to participate not only in ice fishing activities, but to also go snowshoeing and enjoy outdoor fires, snacks, music and educational demonstrations.

The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

The event is free and all interested participants are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit richfieldmn.gov.

