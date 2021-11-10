vets memorial
An annual Veterans Day program will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial, located at Veterans Memorial Park, 6429 Portland Ave., Richfield

The Honoring All Veterans Memorial Board will recognize United States Military veterans with a 30-minute ceremony at the memorial site where the names of 27 veterans, engraved this fall, will be unveiled.

Parking and wheelchair access is available at the American Legion Post 435 parking lot.

The event will be held rain or shine. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather and bring a chair.

