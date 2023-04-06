The city of Richfield is selling discounted trees to Richfield residents.

The city has seven varieties of trees available, ranging in price from $37.95 for a river birch to $52.95 for a swamp white oak or serviceberry.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments