City considers organized garbage collection
What is organized garbage collection?
How would it benefit residents?
How much does it differ from the current garbage collection system in Richfield?
As the city explores these questions, it will be seek resident comments on how they would like the municipality to proceed.
City officials will be asking whether this proposal would be a positive addition to the community.
The City Council on Nov. 10 took the first step toward the possibility of organizing solid waste collection in Richfield. If the process goes smoothly and a contract that meets community goals is approved, residents could see organized collection in Richfield by the fall of 2021.
The mayor thinks the idea is valid.
“I am in full agreement with organizing the city’s garbage collection process because it is in complete alignment with the values and direction that we have established in our Climate Action and Comprehensive Plans,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “This is a step in the right direction for our city.”
The organized collection of solid waste includes the pick-up and disposal of trash, recycling, organics, and other services, including yard waste and bulky item collection. If established, only one hauler will be providing service to a section of the city, with standard fees for service across the board.
“It’s not all the time that we have a proposed action that saves the community money, is great for the environment and great for public safety, all in one action,” Ward 1 Councilmember Simon Trautmann said.
He sees the process as a win-win for the community. “This seems to make sense on a lot of different levels and I am happy to support it,” he said.
For residents wishing to lean into the conversation, three virtual learning and listening sessions to gather resident feedback will be held:
• Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 19, 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m.
Tangible economic and environmental benefits are being touted by city officials if the switch to organized collection is made.
They say pricing structures and services offered will become standardized across all haulers, leading to lower prices and increased efficiency. In addition, they say, organized collection benefits the environment by helping people recycle more solid and organic waste, as well as reducing air pollution and truck traffic on local streets.
For most residents, fewer garbage and recycling trucks on local roads will lead to safer and quieter neighborhoods on their garbage day. This has been an important priority mentioned by many residents.
Moving forward, the timeline and process for exploring the possible implementation of organized collection will be dictated by state statute. It began with the Council’s action on Nov. 10, and will continue with negotiations with haulers and then a public hearing and contract approval by the City Council.
Staff anticipates that the Council would be presented with the outcome of negotiations by mid-spring 2021, with new organized collection beginning in the fall of 2021, if approved.
In the meantime, city staff have begun working through the state-mandated process of meeting with collectors, beginning negotiations, and holding public input sessions to share information and hear about community priorities to include in an organized system.
Residents interested in participating in these virtual organized listening and learning sessions should visit richfieldmn.gov/organizedcollection.
They can also contact Richfield’s Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm by calling 612-861-9188 or emailing rlindholm@richfieldmn.gov.
The December sessions will be recorded and uploaded to the city’s website.
“The decision on whether to organize garbage collection impacts all residents on a weekly basis, and there are a lot of reasons for supporting it,” Ward 3 Councilmember Ben Whalen emphasized. “There will be many opportunities for residents to learn more about the process and share their ideas.
Eventually, the city council will hold a public hearing before the final vote is cast, which will include a full summary of the process. The entire process is going to take several months and its purpose is to get everyone involved.”
Info: Visit richfieldmn.gov/organizedcollection
– Provided by the city of Richfield
