Dec. 31 deadline for applications
Richfield’s commissions and boards are the places where future changes to the city begin.
These groups have helped add public art to the community, championed the raising of the tobacco product purchasing age and laid the foundation for the creation of a dog park.
City officials are again holding an annual recruitment seeking applications from both adult and youth volunteers interested in shaping Richfield’s future.
Richfield’s Advisory Board of Health, Arts Commission, Civil Service Commission, Community Service Commission, Friendship City Commission, Human Rights Commission, Planning Commission and Transportation Commission are all seeking applicants to fill upcoming vacancies.
Commissions review materials within the scope of their particular subject area or as directed by the city council. They also recommend direction to the city council based on evidence, research and reports.
“Commissioners and board members learn a lot about the community,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said. “They also meet fellow civil-minded residents that are trying to make Richfield a better place to live, learn, work and play.”
Becoming a commission member also creates community ownership by allowing residents to share their talents and perspectives with the community as a whole.
“Becoming a commissioner or board member is a great way to make a tangible impact in the community,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “It also exposes residents to the inner-workings of the city and how to effect change.”
Commission members must be Richfield residents. Adult commissioners serve three-year terms that are staggered to avoid vacancies in all positions. Youth commissioners are appointed to a one-year term and must be at least 15 years old and actively enrolled in a Richfield High School or equivalent within the city.
Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 31. The city council will interview all applicants in January. Appointments will be effective Feb. 1.
Community members interested in being considered for an appointment to a city commission should submit a completed application to the city manager’s office.
Applications are available online at richfieldmn.gov/commission-vacancies or by calling 612-861-9701.
(Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department)
