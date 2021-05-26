School social worker works to eliminate barriers
Richfield High School Social Worker Marisa Zimmerman has been honored with the Education Minnesota Human Rights Award for her work in promoting equity and eliminating barriers to education for students of all backgrounds.
“Marisa has been at Richfield Public Schools for 13 years,” a release from the school district stated.
“She is currently serving as the school social worker at Richfield High School, and was nominated by one of her colleagues for the award. After an interview process, complete with student interviews, letters of recommendation and a formal application, Zimmerman was chosen as the winner and notified by the Education Minnesota President Denise Specht.
When asked about her nomination and award, she said, “I just felt very seen and very valued for the work that I’ve done. I think as a social worker in a building full of teachers, sometimes you just don’t know if teachers know what I do. I think that there’s been a noticed culture shift in our school in terms of becoming more inclusive, so it was really affirming that the teachers had noticed.”
Much of Zimmerman’s work around human rights within the district has been focused on gender inclusion. Marisa has been leading an LGBTQIA+ group called GLOW at the high school for 12 years. Several years ago, the students in GLOW shared that they didn’t feel safe going into the bathrooms at school, with some of them developing health concerns from not using the bathroom.
With Zimmerman’s leadership, the students created a presentation and invited the principal to a meeting. With student and leadership collaboration, along with the new construction at the school, they were able to include “all-gender” bathrooms in the construction plan.
Another piece in her gender inclusion work has been creating gender support plans - using preferred names and pronouns, ensuring the student has access to locker rooms and restrooms they are comfortable using, what the student will do on field trips and overnights, etc.
Zimmerman says gender inclusion is the biggest part of her work in Richfield schools, but she also works hard to “advocate and amplify the voices of marginalized communities in Richfield.”
The social worker also runs the Spartan Food Shelf, which will be coming into its seventh year of operation in the fall. The program’s goal is to make sure that all students have access to adolescent-friendly food, winter gear and school supplies right at school. This year’s food shelf focus was alarm clocks and other things that could help students in distance learning. Marisa says one of her favorite things is the lack of stigma associated with the Spartan Food Shelf.
“A student will come down and grab a deodorant and Ramen noodles in one hand, and a toothbrush and hat in the other, and they’re out the door to the bus,” Zimmerman wrote in the school statement. “So it’s just eliminating those barriers that could get in the way of learning.”
- Courtesy of the Richfield School District
A video production highlighting Zimmerman's award is presented here:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.