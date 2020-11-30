The city of Richfield recently passed the 2,000 mark for COVID-19 cases in the city. On Nov. l9, the city saw an all-time high of 59 cases in a single day. Since March, 154 Richfield residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 30 of them needing to receive additional attention in a hospital intensive care unit. Twenty have died from complications brought on by the virus. This screenshot of the Richfield COVID-19 online dashboard is from Tuesday, Nov. 24.