Latinx population the most affected
It took more than six months for Richfield to see 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19. Yet, it took only about six weeks for that number to double.
On Sunday, Nov. 22, the city of Richfield officially surpassed 2,000 positive coronavirus cases.
“It is heartbreaking that Richfield residents have been affected so adversely by this devastating virus,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not just spreading, it is getting worse. Being overly cautious in everything you do is not a bad thing as we watch the number of positive cases rise in Minnesota.”
On Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz enacted new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions include no indoor/outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, the closing of gyms and fitness centers, no wedding receptions, celebrations or private parties, the closing of indoor entertainment venues, the pausing of organized adult and youth sports, closings of public pools and rec centers, and restricting social gatherings to just one’s own household.
These restrictions will last through Dec. 18.
“The data being collected by the state of Minnesota and the contact tracing being done by our public health officials is painting a pretty clear picture of how and when this virus is spreading,” Richfield Community Health Services Administrator Jennifer Anderson said. “A lot of times, as the night wears on and alcohol is consumed at our bars and restaurants, people are becoming careless in terms of proper COVID-19 mitigation practices.”
From the start of the pandemic until the beginning of October, Richfield’s daily positive case totals rarely rose above 10 new cases per day. Since October, quite the opposite has been the case, with most days seeing at least 30 new positive cases, and with Nov. 9 seeing a record high of 59 new positive cases.
Hardest hit
Proportionally, the city’s Latinx population has been hit the hardest by COVID-19.
Forty-six percent of all positive coronavirus diagnoses in the city of Richfield have been in the Latinx community.
“Richfield is blessed to be a very diverse community with people coming from all around the world and making the city their home,” Ward 2 Councilmember Edwin Garcia said. “It is one of our community’s greatest strengths, COVID-19 is affecting our Latinx community particularly hard and we are doing everything we can to provide them with the resources they need.”
To date, 154 Richfield residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 30 of them needing to receive additional attention in a hospital intensive care unit.
Twenty Richfield residents have died because of the virus.
Changes
In accordance with Minnesota Department of Health recommendations and the governor’s new restrictions, Richfield will also be changing some of its operating procedures to reduce the possibility of virus spread in the community.
The Recreation Services Department will be canceling all in-person programming until further notice at both the Wood Lake Nature Center and Richfield Community Center.
Also, all programming and activities at the Richfield Ice Arena will be suspended until at least Dec. 18.
“These are tough decisions, but we will always put the safety and health of our community and staff first,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said.
“We are planning safe recreation alternatives that will continue to create community and engage our residents.”
To align its practices with the governor’s recent “dial back” guidelines, the Richfield Motor Vehicle and Passport Office has moved all services to drop-box only. The office is implementing an online scheduling program, which will allow for customers to wait in their vehicles and be notified when it is their turn to see a motor vehicle clerk and have their transaction processed. This change is meant to allow for greater social distancing for both customers and city staff.
All other city hall services have moved to appointment-only.
The city is in the process of evaluating all of its practices to see where it can further reduce the spread of COVID-19 to residents, customers and staff.
“Back in the spring, when the virus first came to Minnesota, we had to quickly alter our operations to keep everyone safe,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said. “We learned a lot through that process. We have also learned a lot more about the virus over the past several months. I am confident we can adjust our service delivery in a way that keeps our residents, customers and staff safe.”
To better understand how COVID-19 is impacting the city of Richfield, visit the Community Health Service’s online dashboard at richfieldmn.gov/COVIDdashboard.
- Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The city of Richfield recently passed the 2,000 mark for COVID-19 cases in the city. On Nov. l9, the city saw an all-time high of 59 cases in a single day. Since March, 154 Richfield residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 30 of them needing to receive additional attention in a hospital intensive care unit. Twenty have died from complications brought on by the virus. This screenshot of the Richfield COVID-19 online dashboard is from Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.