An unidentified man was found shot in the head on the 1700 block of 75th Street during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 18.
Bloomington Police received a call just before 2 a.m. from a woman who said she had just shot a man in a nearby apartment.
After locating the man, officers found him to be breathing. They provided medical care until the man was transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The woman and several witnesses were questioned at the Richfield Police Department.
“This was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any pending danger to the community. The incident remains under investigation,” Richfield Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Richfield Police at 612-861-9800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.