police lights

An unidentified man was found shot in the head on the 1700 block of 75th Street during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 18.

Bloomington Police received a call just before 2 a.m. from a woman who said she had just shot a man in a nearby apartment.

After locating the man, officers found him to be breathing. They provided medical care until the man was transported by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The woman and several witnesses were questioned at the Richfield Police Department.

“This was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any pending danger to the community. The incident remains under investigation,” Richfield Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Richfield Police at 612-861-9800.

