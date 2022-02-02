Feb. 2 press conference re Richfield shooting 2022

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne addresses the media during a press conference at the Richfield Municipal Center Feb. 2. (Sun Current staff photo by Raymond T. Rivard)

An altercation possibly related to a previous dispute resulted in the fatal Feb. 1 shooting outside South Education Center in Richfield, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a press conference this morning.

One student at the school, Jahmari Rice, 15, was killed in the shooting, which occurred around noon yesterday near the school’s front entrance. Another South Education Center student, age 17, was still being hospitalized in critical condition late this morning, Henthorne said. A third victim, a 19-year-old student at the school, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the chief added.

These details emerged the morning after two suspects, also students at the school, were arrested in connection with the shooting. Henthorne said charges were expected by Thursday for Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19. Both suspects, who are Minneapolis residents, are in custody.

Henthorne said there is no lingering danger to the community related to the shooting. “The shooting was not random," he said, noting that the five students involved in the incident knew each other.

The suspects immediately fled the scene, but were later arrested at separate addresses in Minneapolis.

At least five search warrants related to the case were served late last night, and handguns were recovered at a Minneapolis address and Crystal address, according to Henthorne. The two guns are undergoing ballistics testing to determine which one was used in the shooting, he added.

Though the investigation is ongoing, Henthorne praised law enforcement, including the FBI and ATF in addition to Richfield Police, for bringing about a “swift resolution to a horrific and tragic incident.”

