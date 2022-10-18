Richfield has more than 30 open seats available on its boards and commissions.
Seats available include:
• Advisory Board of Health, which identifies organizations with a commitment to public health through the Food Safety Awards
• Arts Commission, which reviews proposals for sidewalk poetry installations
• Civil Service Commission, which approves processes for hiring and promotion of firefighters
• Community Services Commission, which helps with public engagement on park improvements and equipment replacement
• Friendship City Commission, which builds ties with the community of Heredia, Costa Rica
• Human Rights Commission, which helps organize a free legal clinic for Richfield residents
• Planning Commission, which reviews and makes recommendations on ordinance changes, such as fences and bike parking
• Sustainability Commission, which reviews tree planting plans for parks
• Transportation Commission, which explores changes to local speed limits
As part of their role, board and commission members are asked to review projects, policies and initiatives related to their area of focus, make recommendations to the Richfield City Council and participate in regular meetings. Boards and commissions typically meet between six and 12 times per year, with meetings lasting approximately one hour.
Commission members must be Richfield residents. Adult commissioners serve three-year terms that are staggered to avoid vacancies in all positions. Youth commissioners are appointed to a one-year term and must be at least 15 years old and actively enrolled in a Richfield high school or equivalent institution within the city.
Applications and additional information is available online at richfieldmn.gov/commissions. The application deadline is Oct. 31, and council interviews will be held in November. Terms begin in February 2023.
Info: 612-861-9711
