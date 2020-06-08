Applications are now being accepted for an opening on the planning commission.
The chief qualifications are a desire to serve the community in a volunteer capacity and the willingness to contribute the number of hours necessary for the commission on which you serve.
The planning commission helps to develop the city’s long-term guide plans and reviews short-term individual development proposals. This commission makes recommendations to the city council on most issues related to the development of land; both large developments and issues related to single-family homes.
About 10% of the actions of the planning commission are final, and the remaining 90% of the items move on to the city council for consideration.
Residents interested in applying may pick up an application from City Hall, 6700 Portland Ave.
Contact 612-861-9701 or visit richfieldmn.gov. Applications should be returned to the city manager’s office no later than Monday, June 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.