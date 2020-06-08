ri city

Applications are now being accepted for an opening on the planning commission.

The chief qualifications are a desire to serve the community in a volunteer capacity and the willingness to contribute the number of hours necessary for the commission on which you serve.

The planning commission helps to develop the city’s long-term guide plans and reviews short-term individual development proposals. This commission makes recommendations to the city council on most issues related to the development of land; both large developments and issues related to single-family homes.

About 10% of the actions of the planning commission are final, and the remaining 90% of the items move on to the city council for consideration.

Residents interested in applying may pick up an application from City Hall, 6700 Portland Ave.

Contact 612-861-9701 or visit richfieldmn.gov. Applications should be returned to the city manager’s office no later than Monday, June 22.

