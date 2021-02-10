The Richfield City Council is extending its commission application process to fill the remaining openings on the city’s Advisory Board of Health, Arts Commission, Civil Service Commission, Friendship City Commission and the recently vacated seat on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Richfield’s commissions, boards and authorities are the places where future changes to the city begin. These groups have helped add public art to the community, championed the raising of the tobacco product purchasing age and guided redevelopment into the community.
Commissions review materials within the scope of their particular subject area, or as directed by the City Council. They also make recommendations to the council based on evidence, research and reports.
The Advisory Board of Health meets at 6 p.m. the third Monday of the month, January through May plus September and October.
Arts Commission meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, February through November.
The Civil Service Commission concerns itself with the recruitment and screening of firefighter applicants. The duties and authority of this commission are prescribed by Minnesota state statutes. Its meetings are held on an as-needed basis throughout the year.
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority holds meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every month.
The Friendship City Commission holds meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
Commission members must be Richfield residents. Adult commissioners serve three-year terms that are staggered to avoid vacancies that would affect all positions at once. Youth commissioners are appointed to a one-year term and must be at least 15 years old and actively enrolled as a student at Richfield High School or equivalent within the city.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 24. The city council will then interview all applicants.
Community members should submit a completed application to the city manager’s office.
Applications are available online at trimurl.co/Hxejzt, or by calling 612-861-9701.
