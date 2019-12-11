New program kicks off with Sheridan Hills students
While falling, flailing and flying across the ice, Richfield fourth-graders were all smiles as they kicked off the first session of the city’s new learn to skate program.
The program will allow every public school fourth-grade student to visit the Richfield Ice Arena.
Richfield’s city government and the public schools have enjoyed a relationship that has spurred the creation of new programs and initiatives. The new learn to skate program is the latest example of the two organizations working together and providing new opportunities for residents.
The learn to skate program took root in August when representatives from the city’s Recreation Services Department met with Richfield Public School teachers to plan out the 2019-20 school year field trip schedule.
“In Minnesota, we are fortunate to have four seasons that offer residents a variety of outdoor activities they can take part in, but sometimes our winters get a little rough and recreation opportunities can tend to dwindle,” said Recreation Services Department Director Amy Markle. “Ice sports, most of which require the ability to skate, are great ways to stay active during the winter.”
The first three sessions of the learn to skate program took place Dec. 3-5 and saw approximately 125 Sheridan Hills Elementary School fourth-grade students take to the ice.
The students and their teachers bused to the Richfield Ice Arena where they received free skate and helmet rental. Ice arena staff assisted the students with lacing up their skates and made sure they were ready for the ice.
“Most of the students had never ice skated before they came to the ice arena for the field trip,” Ice Arena Manager Kris Weiby said. “We thought that a program like this would provide students a safe space to try a new sport.”
Students were timid when they first took to the ice, but in no time they went from using the board for support to balancing on their own to skating without assistance.
Staff, teachers and volunteers were all on hand to provide supervision and instruction.
“The kids were only on the ice for a little over an hour, but you could see them really start to pick up some of the finer points of skating by the end of the session,” Recreation Supervisor Bob Baltgalvis said. “I think I saw more than a few future hockey players and figure skaters out there over the past couple of days.”
In the end, what really matters is what the students thought of the program.
“The kids absolutely loved coming to the ice arena for the learn to skate program,” Markle said. “A lot of them asked when they can come back.”
The new skate program would not have been possible without the help of the Richfield Youth Hockey Association and the city’s Optimist Club, which donated the funds for the purchase of the program’s helmets.
Hundreds more Richfield students will take their turn at the learn to skate program in the coming weeks, but the early success of the new program and the positive response from students has city staff thinking about ways to expand.
“Richfield has a long tradition of residents both young and old participating in skating-related activities and sports,” Weiby said. “Hopefully, we can expand the program to include more kids and more grades in the future to make sure that strong tradition continues into the next generation.”
– Contributed by Richfield Communications Department
