Elementary students start this week, students in grades 6-12 start April 8
An expanded in-person learning schedule is being planned for all students in Richfield Public Schools.
The newest updates for students in elementary and those in grades 6-12 were announced through letters sent home by Superintendent Steve Unowsky.
In his letter to families of elementary students, Unowsky stated, “If you are not currently on a wait list and you would like your child to transition to the in-person program, please contact your school office as soon as possible.”
Unowsky continued: “With this change, we will now be able to transition all of these students into the in-person program, while still maintaining a full distance learning program for interested students and families. This is our final transition for elementary programming this school year.”
Elementary students who have been on a wait list for the hybrid/in-person learning option will begin in-person classes five days per-week starting Wednesday, March 17.
To allow elementary teachers time to prepare for the transition and to update class rosters, there will be no school on Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16. This will include Preschool 4 students located at elementary schools and the Central Education Center.
High school/middle school
Changes at the high school and middle schools were also announced last week via a letter home from Unowsky.
The changes at this level are expected to take place Thursday, April 8.
In order to finalize schedules and bus routes, there will be no school for students in grades 6-12 Monday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 7.
Richfield Middle School
Some of the information important to middle school students and their parents:
• The new student schedule applies to distance learning students as well as in-person/hybrid students.
• The normal class periods have been replaced by longer 65-minute blocks.
• There is daily advisory time scheduled for College and Career Readiness, Social-Emotional Learning and/or team building.
• All students are in distance learning on Wednesdays to complete assignments or meet with teachers during office hours.
• Students in the hybrid program will be in the building four days each week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), which will include academic, content-based classes.
• Learn more and view the schedule at tinyurl.com/t536fxsz.
Richfield High School
• The new student schedule applies to distance learning students as well as in-person/hybrid students.
• There is daily AIR Pod time.
• All students are in distance learning on Wednesdays to complete assignments, meet with teachers, attend grade-level meetings.
• Students in the hybrid program will be in the building four days each week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), which will include academic, content-based classes.
• Learn more and view the schedule at tinyurl.com/xb5ydedw.
South Education Center
• Students in the distance learning program will have no change in the model. Student schedules, asynchronous mornings and synchronous instruction will remain the same.
Richfield College Experience Program
• Distance Learners will have no change in the model. Student schedules, asynchronous mornings and synchronous instruction will remain the same.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/tetd7fns.
