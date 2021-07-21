Yes, there is an election in Richfield this November.
Three of the six seats occupied by members of the Richfield School Board will be up for election Nov. 2, with the filing period opening later this month.
Candidates may file for a place on the November ballot starting Tuesday, July 27, and continuing through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The seats now held by board Chairperson Tim Pollis, Clerk Christine Maleck, and Director Peter Toensing will be on the ballot.
To run for the board, a candidate must be at least 21 years old, an eligible voter, have resided in the district for at least 30 days prior to the election and have never been convicted of a felony.
The term for those elected will begin Jan. 3, 2022.
According to district policy, candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy, in addition to a $2 filing fee in person or by mail with the school district election clerk at the district office, 7001 Harriet Ave. S.
For more information, email Cassandra Quam at cassandra.quam@rpsmn.org or call 612-798-6012.
Resources for candidates are available from the Minnesota School Board Association at bit.ly/2TdFQZ6 or from the Minnesota Secretary of State at bit.ly/3hH0pXo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.