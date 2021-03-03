The city of Richfield has announced its meeting schedule for the month of March.
Out of consideration for the health and safety of residents, commissioners and city staff, the following meetings will be held via WebEx (video teleconference):
March 3 – Transportation Commission, 7 p.m.
March 4 – Arts Commission, 7 p.m.
March 9 – Richfield Bloomington Watershed Management Organization Annual Meeting, 6:15 p.m.
March 9 – City Council, 7 p.m.
March 15 – Advisory Board of Health, 6 p.m.
March 15 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
March 15 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
March 22 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
March 23 – City Council, 7 p.m.
March 25 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
City Council, HRA, EDA and Planning Commission meetings will live stream on Channel 16 and be available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a city council, HRA, or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651.
The moderator will confirm the call is for the open forum and request a name and address. Callers will be placed on hold and the line muted until it is the caller’s turn to comment or testify.
To participate live during a City Council, HRA, EDA or Planning Commission public hearing, call 612-861-0651. The meeting moderator will ask caller’s for a name, address and the agenda item to be addressed.
Comments may also be submitted to the City Council by calling 612-861-9711 or by emailing kwynn@richfieldmn.gov.
Comments may be submitted to the HRA and EDA by calling 612-861-9764 or by emailing ldubois@richfieldmn.gov.
To submit a comment to the Planning Commission, call 612-861-9766 or email mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
