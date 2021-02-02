The city of Richfield has announced its meeting schedule for the month of February.
Due to the health and safety of residents, commissioners, and city staff, the following meetings will be held via WebEx (video teleconference):
Feb. 4 – Arts Commission, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 22 – Advisory Board of Health - Canceled
Feb. 22 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
City Council, HRA, EDA and Planning Commission meetings will live stream on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a city council, HRA, or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651.
The moderator will confirm the call is for the open forum and request a name and address. Callers will be placed on hold and the line muted until it is the caller’s turn to comment or testify.
To participate live during a City Council, HRA, EDA or Planning Commission public hearing, call 612-861-0651.
The meeting moderator will ask callers for a name, address and the agenda item to be addressed.
