The city of Richfield has announced its meeting schedule for the month of December.
Due to the health and safety of residents, commissioners, and city staff, the following meetings will be held via WebEx (video teleconference):
Dec. 1 – Human Rights Commission, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 2 – Transportation Commission, 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m. - CANCELED
Dec. 21 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 22 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
City Council, HRA, EDA and Planning Commission meetings will be live-streaming on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a City Council, HRA, or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651.
The moderator will confirm the call is for the open forum and request a name and address. Callers will be placed on hold and the line muted until it is their turn to comment or testify.
To participate live during a city council, HRA, EDA or Planning Commission public hearing, call 612-861-0651.
The meeting moderator will ask callers for a name, address and the agenda item the caller would like to address.
Comments may also be submitted by one of the following methods:
• City council - Provide a voicemail prior to 2 p.m. by calling 612-861-9711; or, email kwynn@richfield.gov before 6 p.m. and include “public hearing” or “open forum” in the subject line. Also provide a full name, address, phone number and the agenda item for consideration.
• HRA and EDA - Provide a voicemail before 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting by calling 612-861-9764; or, email ldubois@richfieldmn.gov before 6 p.m. and include “public hearing” or “open forum” in the subject line. Also provide a full name, address, phone number and the agenda item for consideration.
- Planning Commission - Provide a voicemail before 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting by calling 612-861-9766; or, email mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov before 6 p.m. and include “public hearing” or “open forum” in the subject line.
Also provide a full name, address, phone number and the agenda item for consideration.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
