The city of Richfield has announced its meeting schedule for the month of April.
Due to the health and safety of residents, commissioners, and city staff, the following meetings will be held via WebEx (video teleconference):
April 13 – City Council, 7 p.m.
April 15 – Friendship City Commission, 7 p.m.
April 19 – Advisory Board of Health, 6 p.m.
April 19 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
April 19 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
April 20 – Community Services, 7 p.m.
April 22 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
April 26 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
April 27 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Provide comment
City Council, HRA, EDA and Planning Commission meetings will live stream on Channel 16 and are available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a city council, HRA or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651.
The moderator will confirm the call is for the open forum and request a name and address. Callers will be placed on hold and the line muted until it is the caller’s turn to comment or testify.
To participate live during a City Council, HRA, EDA or Planning Commission public hearing, call 612-861-0651. The meeting moderator will ask callers for a name, address and the agenda item to be addressed.
Comments may also be submitted to the city council by calling 612-861-9711 or by emailing kwynn@richfieldmn.gov; to the HRA and EDA by calling 612-861-9764 or by emailing ldubois@richfieldmn.gov; or to the planning commission by calling 612-861-9766 or by emailing mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
