Richfield physician assistant and educator Donna Sidwell DeGracia has released her third book, “Reconstructing Hope: Intrusions, Oxymorons & Transformations in the Breast Cancer Marathon.”
As a two-time breast cancer survivor and seasoned medical provider and medical educator, Sidwell DeGracia shares her own experience and insight gained from interviews with survivors, families, and medical providers to demystify breast cancer and put a human face on the devastating disease.
“Reconstructing Hope” provides useful information to patients and families as they navigate treatment and survivorship. DeGracia uses stories, poetry, and examples from personal experience of survivors, families, and medical professionals to illustrate the human side of the disease and to provide information and hope in a practical and easy-to-read format.
Dr. Douglas Yee, director of the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center, wrote: “‘Reconstructing Hope’ provides the reader with a skillful blend of personal history, medical information, storytelling, poetry, and reasons for optimism when faced with a diagnosis of breast cancer. It will be an important resource for women starting down this path.”
