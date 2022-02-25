The city of Richfield has selected Sack Thongvanh as its assistant city manager.
Thongvanh, who started his new job Feb. 22, was most recently city administrator for Falcon Heights, and has also held posts in Albert Lea, Eagle Lake, Sherburn and Northfield.
“Sack Thongvanh is highly-regarded throughout the city administration profession in the State of Minnesota,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said in a press release. “He has demonstrated his impressive leadership skills through a variety of challenging events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of Philando Castile, and the current volatility in the labor market.”
Thongvanh demonstrated his ability to bring various elements of the community together after Philando Castile was shot and killed by police in Falcon Heights in 2016, according to the release.
“All elements of our community were struggling following the death of Philando Castile,” Thongvanh said. “My staff and I created community conversations where we found ways to heal together that, in the long run, brought us closer together as a city.”
He said Richfield’s diverse community was one of the elements that attracted him to the position.
“Richfield has a lot going for it, but I believe its biggest strength is its diversity,” said Thongvanh. “A diverse community allows for different perspectives to be shared with the city’s government and leads to better outcomes. I have seen it before, and I am excited to see it in Richfield.”
Besides being the ‘number two’ at the city, Thongvanh will oversee information technology, communications, motor vehicle services, human resources and government buildings.
“At the City of Richfield, the assistant city manager has the responsibility of ensuring that a lot of behind-the-scenes services, such as human resources, are functioning properly,” Rodriguez said. “I was a little worried that we might not be able to find someone who has experience in all of those areas, but thankfully Sack has successfully and grown these internal services at his previous municipal administration positions.”
When it came down to making her final decision, Rodriguez believes that a lot of it came down to “fit.”
“Throughout the hiring process, I, along with other directors and staff, just felt like Sack would fit in well at the organization and his skills would make us stronger,” Rodriguez said.
