Rotary, local businesses collaborate
A city-wide food drive is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, the result of a collaborative effort between the Rotary Club of Richfield and area businesses.
More than 40 volunteers distributed donation bags to about 4,000 Richfield homes on May 9, asking residents to fill the bag with non-perishable food items and place it outside their front door for pickup on Saturday, May 16.
Residents who didn’t receive a bag on May 9 are encouraged to bring a bag of non-perishable food items between 9 a.m. and noon on May 16 to one of three drop-off sites:
• TCF Bank, 6501 Richfield Pkwy.
• The Schneeberger Group, 6628 Penn Ave.
• RBCU, 345 East 77th St.
All of the food donated will be taken to VEAP to help restock their food shelf.
The food drive was the brainchild of Steve Schneeberger, team leader of The Schneeberger Group-Keller Williams Realty, who observed the success of a similar drive in Golden Valley and said, “It would be great to gather a ton of food for the Richfield community!”
Barbara Devlin, president of the Richfield Rotary Club, said the club was eager to join in the effort.
“Richfield Rotary was looking for an opportunity to help the community in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and a food drive seemed like a great way to provide immediate help to community members in need.”
Other sponsors are Dave and Lisa Hintermeister of TCF Home Loans.
Bags were donated by Menards in Richfield, the Edina and Richfield Target stores, and Kowalski’s Chicago Avenue Market in Minneapolis.
Financial contributions are also welcomed, and checks may be mailed to the Richfield Rotary Foundation, c/o Jay Clark DDS, 7104 Chicago Ave., Richfield, MN 55423.
Write “City-wide Food Drive” in the memo line. Any funds raised will be donated to VEAP.
For more information, contact Barbara Devlin at 8418 Kell Ave. S., Bloomington MN 55437, 952-405-8922 or 952-818-5714, or bdevlinmn@gmail.com; or contact Steve Schneeberger by emailing steveschneeberger@gmail.com, or calling 612-581-7313.
