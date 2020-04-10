Community grant project provides more opportunities for students
Through a community grant-funded project, the Rotary Club of Richfield is donating books valued at $3,800 to Richfield Public elementary schools, Partnership Academy and Blessed Trinity Catholic School.
Donated books include Spanish-English visual dictionaries and books that are culturally relevant to the schools’ growing number of Latino students. They will be delivered soon to schools and placed in school libraries, classrooms and English Language Learner resource rooms as determined by each school.
The project was funded by the Richfield Rotary Foundation, supplemented by a local community project grant from Rotary District 5950. The book donation is an outgrowth of Richfield Rotary’s longstanding Dictionary Project, which has provided third-graders in all Richfield public, parochial and home schools with an individual student dictionary in English each year since 2006.
This past fall, Richfield Rotary asked elementary teachers and principals to provide feedback on its Dictionary Project. Barbara Devlin, Richfield Rotary president, said, “Elementary principals and teachers would still like to receive individual student dictionaries in English. However, with a growing number of students whose first language is Spanish, they would like additional literacy supports for Latino students.”
Lisa Hendricks, executive director of Partnership Academy, wrote, “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Richfield Rotary to ensure our students have access to books and resources that are culturally relevant to their lives.”
Theresa Bechtold, chairperson of the Partnership Academy Board of Education, added, “These books and dictionaries will especially help our community as Partnership Academy implements distance learning for our students. Now more than ever our students (and homeschooling parents) will benefit from your generosity.”
Patrick O’Keefe, principal at Blessed Trinity Catholic School, wrote, “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group working on behalf of our Richfield community.”
Principals in Richfield Public elementary schools expressed their appreciation as well.
Marta Shahsavand, principal of Richfield Dual Language School, said, “Thank you for this important project.”
Nancy Stachel, principal at Sheridan Hills Elementary School, added, “This is fabulous news. Thank you for all that you do for our schools.”
Amy Winter, principal of Richfield STEM School, said, “I am excited to see all the resources.”
Info: youtu.be/lHS9Qb-eYGQ, or richfieldrotary.org
– Courtesy of Rotary Club of Richfield
(Submitted photo)
Some of the many English-Spanish books being donated by the Richfield Rotary Club to Richfield area schools are on display here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.