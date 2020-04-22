City has new web pages for ideas, resources
Traditionally, Earth Day is observed around the world through park clean-ups, tree plantings, recycling drives and a myriad of other sustainability initiatives.
However, with most of the world staying at home and large group activities discouraged to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local community groups and environmental organizations are going digital with their slate of Earth Day activities.
In Richfield, the city had to cancel its annual celebration at the Wood Lake Nature Center, Adopt-A-Park group clean-ups, and other events. But, the city’s environmental staff were able to pivot and plant to provide residents with a robust list of Earth Day options they can partake in from home.
“We will be sharing a host of activities and resources that residents can use and do from the comfort of their own home or backyard. We also decided, why just celebrate on one day? Let’s promote sustainability efforts all week,” Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm said.
During the week of April 20-24, the city posted a daily information sheet on the city’s Facebook page about a specific theme for each day. Posts focused on the topics of waste reduction, food production, energy efficiency, water conservation, and carbon reduction. The posts link to the city’s Earth Day-specific web page where the related resources and activities can be found.
Minnesota’s Stay-At-Home order has not deterred residents from their commitment to sustainability. If anything it has heightened many residents’ resolve to make the city a greener place to live, work, learn and play.
Over the past several weeks, several residents have contacted Lindholm to make sure that their regular sustainable behaviors, like organics collection, are able to be continued.
“An increased amount of time at home can be an opportunity to try out new sustainable habits. Being productive can help bring a sense of normalcy to this time and making beneficial behavior changes can be especially motivating,” Lindholm said. “If residents are looking to expand their household sustainability efforts, they should choose to focus on a smaller number of activities or goals at the beginning. They will see almost immediate success and have a better chance of sticking with it long-term.”
Projects can also link up with residents’ previously-held interests.
“Residents interested in food can make their Earth Week goal be to start a garden, or increase the size of their previous gardens,” Wood Lake Nature Center Manager Paul Smithson said. “If food isn’t a motivating factor, look at your energy usage and make a plan with achievable steps to reduce it, including adjusting your thermostat and contacting the Home Energy Squad for a professional audit.”
Many of these actions can help residents save money, too. And at this time, reducing utility bills and food waste can help keep money in the pockets of residents when they might need it most.
Follow the city’s Facebook page and Earth Day web page to review the Earth Week resources and connect with other residents about a variety of sustainability topics.
For more information, visit facebook.com/CityofRichfield or richfieldmn.gov/EarthDay.
– Courtesy of Richfield Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.