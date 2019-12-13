Richfield Public School retired employees are invited to a December meeting of the retired educators association 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the district office of the Richfield schools, 7001 Harriet Ave. S.
Annual membership dues of $10 per year, or $75 for lifetime membership may be paid at the meeting (dues will be increasing in 2020 to $25 and $125, respectively).
Donations to the scholarship fund may be made to the general fund or to commemorate a retirement or other significant event, as well as a memorial.
Include names and addresses, if possible, so that notification and thank you notes may be sent. Checks should be made to Richfield Public Schools, Dist. 280 with notification in the memo area for RREA Scholarship Fund.
To submit a scholarship donation, or to pay this year’s dues prior to Dec. 31, contact Sandy Belkengren, 7508-14th Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423.
