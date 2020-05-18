The Richfield Retired Educators Association awarded four $1,500 scholarships in May recognizing Richfield High School students for their achievement the past four years.
Many factors were considered, including grade-point average, class rank, co-curricular activities, honors, leadership, community service and the number of advanced courses taken. All four recipients had a GPA above 4.0, ranked above the 90th percentile in the senior class and took more than 30 semester honors courses.
The four students receiving the RREA scholarship are listed below with their college plans and expected majors:
• Hannah Hintermeister – University of San Diego, Spanish and pre-law
• Anna Jensen – University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, microbiology
• Caleb Nollenberger – University of Minnesota, forest service
• Ella Sollie – college undecided, psychology or education
