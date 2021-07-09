Organized garbage collection was recently approved for implementation by the Richfield City Council and program officials are asking residents to begin thinking about cart sizes for trash and recycling as the new system goes into effect.
For now, one action residents can take is signing up to participate in the curbside organics program. Sign-up will be allowed at any time for this service, even after organized collection starts in October. However, residents must sign up for the service to receive a cart for organics collection.
For more information and to sign up, visit richfieldmn.gov/organicssignup or call Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm at 612-861-9188.
