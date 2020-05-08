Richfield officials are reaching out to residents in an effort to keep the community healthy and safe.
They are working alongside local, regional, state and federal agencies, including Bloomington Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health, to keep in touch with residents.
As part of the city’s planning and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), more information about the effect of the pandemic on Richfield residents is being sought. To do that, city officials are asking residents to complete a survey to help in the understanding of the impact that COVID-19 is having on households.
To complete the survey, visit https://trimurl.co/ECSRwj.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.