survey

Richfield officials are reaching out to residents in an effort to keep the community healthy and safe.

They are working alongside local, regional, state and federal agencies, including Bloomington Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health, to keep in touch with residents.

As part of the city’s planning and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), more information about the effect of the pandemic on Richfield residents is being sought. To do that, city officials are asking residents to complete a survey to help in the understanding of the impact that COVID-19 is having on households.

To complete the survey, visit https://trimurl.co/ECSRwj.

Tags

Load comments