Last week, 24 individuals, including Richfield resident Justin Terrell, were named as recipients of the 2021 Bush Fellowship.
Terrell is described on the Bush Fellow website:
“Justin Terrell wants the justice system to include repair and healing rather than only crime and punishment. He imagines a more equitable system that both responds to people who cause harm and ensures that people and communities who have been harmed have an opportunity to heal.
“As head of the Minnesota Justice Research Center, he oversees research, education and policy that provides the community with the tools and information for justice reform. He envisions a humane and fair system that is steeped in anti-racist philosophy and practices. To advance his bold vision, he will pursue leadership coaching, mentoring and training to create transformational change.”
The Bush Fellowship is an investment in individuals to develop the skills and relationships to drive large-scale change. The Fellowship is distinctive in its flexibility: Fellows define what they need to become more effective and equitable leaders.
The 2021 Fellows are addressing a wide variety of issues in communities around the region, and every one of them is seeking to be a greater force for equity and justice.
Fellows are chosen by a diverse group of Bush Fellow alumni and community leaders from across the region. A total of 538 people applied for the 2021 Bush Fellowship. Through a multi-stage process, applicants share their leadership vision and commitment to building their ability to lead transformative change.
The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2022 Bush Fellowship beginning Aug. 10. The Bush Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who wants to build their capacity to make change happen. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.
