Throughout the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, government agencies have been required to re-imagine, recreate and repackage many service offerings to help reduce the spread of the disease while still offering services to constituents.
On April 13, the Richfield Recreation Services Department launched its park ambassador program to help promote positive park usage, increased virus mitigation practices and educational engagement. “During the COVID-19 epidemic and Minnesota’s Stay at Home order, Gov. Walz has encouraged residents to get outside and recreate, while still observing social distancing,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said. “Since the beginning of March, Richfield’s parks have seen a major increase in usage as a way for residents to alleviate stress and promote their overall wellness.”
Park ambassador duties will include answering park guest questions, documenting and reporting park maintenance needs, promoting park safety, light clean-up, distributing educational information, encouraging social distancing and tracking park usage.
“Overall, Richfield residents have been very respectful of observing social distancing in our parks since the outbreak of the coronavirus,” Markle said. “The city established the park ambassador program to educate and engage park guests about virus mitigation strategies and best practices.”
Ambassadors will be present in the parks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.
The program will be coordinated by Recreation Supervisor Renae Zink.
The Recreation Services Department is also using the program to collect data about the city’s parks. The data collected on park usage will lead to more efficient maintenance procedures and a better park experience for visitors.
“Being able to get out of the house and move around during Minnesota’s Stay at Home order is important. It keeps people spirits high,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Edwina Garcia. “Richfield has great parks and the new park ambassador program will just make them more inviting and safer to residents.”
For more information, visit richfieldmn.gov.
– Courtesy of Richfield Communications Department
