All Richfield in-person recreation programming will be canceled until further notice, due to the steep rise in Richfield COVID-19 cases.
This consists of programs at both Wood Lake Nature Center and the Richfield Community Center, including the Winter Farmers Market.
Both buildings will remain closed to residents and other visitors. Richfield Ice Arena programming will continue under the athletic guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and a strict, venue-specific, COVID-19 plan.
“These are tough decisions, but we will always put the safety and health of our community and staff first,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said. “We are planning safe recreation alternatives that will continue to create community and engage our residents.”
All parks and nature center trails are open for self-guided activities.
The Richfield Recreation Services Department will continue to offer a variety of virtual and self-guided program offerings, so check the city’s social media platforms for updates.
Residents interested in monitoring the city’s COVID-19 situation can visit richfieldmn.gov/COVIDdashboard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.