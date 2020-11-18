richfield logo

All Richfield in-person recreation programming will be canceled until further notice, due to the steep rise in Richfield COVID-19 cases.

This consists of programs at both Wood Lake Nature Center and the Richfield Community Center, including the Winter Farmers Market.

Both buildings will remain closed to residents and other visitors. Richfield Ice Arena programming will continue under the athletic guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and a strict, venue-specific, COVID-19 plan.

“These are tough decisions, but we will always put the safety and health of our community and staff first,” Recreation Services Director Amy Markle said. “We are planning safe recreation alternatives that will continue to create community and engage our residents.”

All parks and nature center trails are open for self-guided activities.

The Richfield Recreation Services Department will continue to offer a variety of virtual and self-guided program offerings, so check the city’s social media platforms for updates.

Residents interested in monitoring the city’s COVID-19 situation can visit richfieldmn.gov/COVIDdashboard

