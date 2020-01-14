As many as 7,300 city residents could go uncounted
Census 2020 is coming, and on the ground in Richfield, the community is getting ready. The Richfield Counts Campaign is underway, striving to get every city resident counted in this spring’s biennial census.
“The Richfield Counts campaign was formed to support awareness in our community,” said Blanca Martinez Gavina, census coordinator for the city of Richfield. “Our hope is that through this campaign we can build partnerships in the community to encourage record-setting participation in the census.”
The city is spearheading the efforts through its Complete Count Committee.
Formed in 2018, Richfield was the first Minnesota city to recognize a committee dedicated to the 2020 census. The committee is focused on developing strategies to mobilize the community. Three additional Complete Count Committees are active in Richfield, working in tandem with the city and other local stakeholders to coordinate outreach efforts.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that approximately 7,300 Richfield residents are likely to go uncounted in the 2020 census. Some examples of these difficult-to-count populations are young children, racial and ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, non-English speakers, renters, residents who move often, persons experiencing homelessness and young, mobile adults.
Reaching those difficult-to-count communities is one of the main focuses of the Richfield Complete Count Committee. The group will work on education and awareness with those groups, specifically along the southern and eastern border of the community, where lower response rates to the census have previously been recorded.
“Our strategy is to provide multiple opportunities for our hard-to-count communities to encounter information about the census,” Gavina said.
“Through the Richfield Counts campaign, we hope to make sure that our outreach is effective and culturally competent. We are discussing everything from hosting roundtable discussions and collaborating with the schools to door-knocking and yard signs. All those things can add up and make a difference.”
Count begins in March
Beginning in March, residents can expect to receive mailings from the census. The mailings will instruct residents to respond for the entire household by mail, by phone or online. The online response option is new in 2020. Once residents respond for their household, they will receive no additional communication from the census.
If a response is not received, the census will continue sending reminder mailings throughout March and April. Beginning in May 2020, census-takers will begin visiting non-responding households to complete the census in person.
Participation is crucial
At the state level, Minnesota is in danger of losing its eighth representative in Congress based on the 2020 census. It is vital that all Minnesotans be counted in order to ensure sufficient representation in Washington, D.C.
At the local level, each resident brings more than $2,790 in federal funding to the state every year, and those funds are then distributed to cities. Richfield utilizes its federal dollars for transportation and infrastructure projects, affordable housing creation, first-time homebuyer loans, Head Start programs and free-and-reduced school lunches. Participation in the census ensures that Richfield receives its fair allotment of federal dollars to continue funding these important projects.
Participation in the census if also important for the aggregated data it eventually provides. By 2022, all data will be available to illustrate who comprises the city of Richfield. The data provided can describe the average size of a Richfield household, the average age of residents, how many children live in the community and the ethnic and racial makeup of the city in 2020.
“The data that we eventually receive from the census bureau is tremendously important for decision-making,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said. “Those numbers reflect our community and allow policymakers, staff and advocates to make well-informed decisions on behalf of our residents.”
Get involved
The Richfield Counts campaign encourages residents to take step toward supporting the census efforts. Beyond filling out their own census questionnaire, residents are encouraged to:
• Share information: Talk with family, neighbors and co-workers about the upcoming census and what they can expect. Visit richfieldmn.gov/census for more information or follow #WeCountMN for updates from the State Demographic Center.
• Take the Pledge: Pledge to participate in the 2020 census. By signing up to take the pledge, residents will receive a reminder call or email from the city encouraging them to participate.
• Join a Complete Count Committee in Richfield: Join one of the teams in Richfield’s working to build partnerships in the community and encourage participation in the census.
• Work for the Census: The census is also hiring people to work as census takers in their own communities. Hours are flexible, and in Hennepin County, the hourly pay rate starts at $25 per hour. More information is available online at http://2020census.gov/jobs.
Info: About participating in the 2020 census or joining Richfield’s Complete Count Committee, call Blanca Martinez Gavina at 612-861-9701; email bmgavina@richfieldmn.gov; visit richfieldmn.gov/census; or follow #WeCountMN for updates from the State Demographic Center.
– Courtesy the city of Richfield
