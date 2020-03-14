Got questions? The district has a special email at covid19@rpsmn.org
Richfield Public Schools will be open Monday, March 16, but with specific restrictions that were outlined by Superintendent Steven Unowsky in a correspondence sent to district residents Friday, March 13.
Using the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education that do not recommend large-scale closures, the district will also follow their suggestions not to hold large meetings “where broad sections of our community are gathering together and to increase social distancing when possible,” Unowsky wrote.
“As of today, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richfield Public Schools or any school district in Minnesota. These are preventative measures, and there is not a specific health concern currently reported within Richfield. As such, barring any new information over the weekend, Richfield Public Schools will be in session on Monday. We will, however, be modifying a variety of our other programming,” he added.
He went on to state that “After-school activities, athletics (practices and tryouts only), Beacons, targeted services, Fun Club and community education classes ... will continue as long as schools are open.”
There will be limitations, as described below ...
Specific restrictions from the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) released Friday, provide the following limitations from now until April 6, 2020:
• Participation in spring sports and activities is limited to practice and tryouts only;
• Scrimmages, competitions, practices, training sessions or participation with other member school programs are not allowed; and
• Non-athletic activity programs can continue to meet and prepare. However, they may not participate in contests or competitions.
Unowsky said the school will also be canceling (or postponing) a variety of additional activities effective Monday, March 16, until Monday, April 6 (the end of spring break), including the following:
• Student concerts and plays (no audience allowed, students can perform non-licensed works to be recorded and shared online);
• Schoolwide family events;
• In-person committee meetings (PTSOs, advisory councils, etc., can be held virtually via Google Hangouts or similar platform);
• Community education youth and adult classes and Early Childhood Family Education and activities;
• Early childhood screenings; and
• Some group rentals of school facilities which have the potential to increase risk (impacted programs will be notified directly).
Essential family/parent meetings (IEP, 504, student/parent re-admit meetings, etc.) should be held over the phone in lieu of in-person meetings whenever possible.
“We are finalizing an e-learning plan for students which can be implemented in the event of a school closure,” Unowsky wrote. “It will include online coursework for upper grades and take-home packets for younger students. We encourage everyone to continue practicing healthy habits like thorough hand-washing, staying home when feeling sick, and avoiding large crowds. Additional tips and resources can be found on our website, which we are updating regularly.
Unowsky concludes his statement by welcoming questions and feedback as they relate to COVID-19 and Richfield Public Schools.
The district has also established an email address dedicated to issues about COVID-19, covid19@rpsmn.org.
“While we may not be able to individually respond to each email, please know that messages will be read daily and shared with district leadership at our daily debriefings,” Unowsky stated.
- Richfield Public Schools Marketing and Communication Department contributed to this article.
