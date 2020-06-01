Richfield Public Schools is sponsoring the 2020 summer food program.
Meals will be provided to all school-age children, 18 and under, without charge.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the lunch program are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Breakfast and lunch non-congregate sites:
• Richfield Middle School, 7461 Oliver Ave. S.: 11 a.m. to p.m. Monday to Friday, June 8 to July 31
• Richfield High School, 4001 Harriet Ave. S.: 11 a.m. to p.m. Monday to Friday, June 8 to July 31
• Richfield Dual Language School, 7001 Elliot Ave.: 11 a.m. to p.m. Monday to Friday, June 8 to July 31
No meals will be served Monday, July 6.
