The Richfield Retired Educators Association will host its next meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Richfield S.T.E.M. School, 7020 12th Ave. S. The meeting will be in the community room located in the main office.
This month’s agenda includes two guest speakers and a facility tour. Refreshments and treats will be provided.
Annual membership dues of $10 a year or $75 for life membership may be paid at the meeting (dues will be increasing for the 2020-21 school year to $25 and $125).
Donations to the Scholarship Fund may be made to the general fund or to commemorate a retirement or other significant event, as well as a memorial.
Include names and addresses, if possible, so that notification and thank you notes can be sent. Checks should be made to Richfield Public Schools, Dist. 280, with notification in the memo area for RREA Scholarship Fund.
To submit a scholarship donation, or to pay this year’s dues prior to April 30, contact Sandy Belkengren at 7508 14th Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423.
