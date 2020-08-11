Richfield voters in the city’s three central precincts have narrowed the field for the Richfield City Council Ward 2 seat.
Candidates Sean Hayford Oleary, Barry LeBlanc and Gordon Vizecky were seeking to replace Councilmember Edwina Garcia, who is not seeking re-election. Oleary and Vizecky will continue to the November ballot following Tuesday’s primary election.
With all three precincts reporting, Oleary finished at the top with 1,465 votes. He will be joined by Vizecky on November’s ballot, as Vizecky received 625 votes. LeBlanc was eliminated, having received 435 votes.
Garcia is not the only Richfield representative retiring from office this year. State Rep. Jean Wagenius, who has served 17 terms in office, did not seek re-election. Three Democrats filed for her seat, with Emma Greenman emerging the winner in Tuesday’s primary with 6,786 votes. With more than 64% of the votes cast in the 15 Minneapolis and Richfield precincts that comprise House District 63B, she easily defeated Jerome Evans, who received 2,715 votes, and Husniyah Dent Bradley, who received 1,023 votes.
Greenman will face Republican Frank Pafko and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Dennis Schuller in November.
Richfield is part of the Fifth Congressional District, represented by Democrat Ilhan Omar. With nearly 98% of the precincts in her district reporting, Omar will advance to November’s ballot.
Omar faced a significant challenge in the party primary from Antone Melton-Meaux. Omar was leading with 57.2% of the vote to 39.4% for Melton-Meaux. Candidates Les Lester, John Mason and Daniel McCarthy rounded out the ballot, and all earned less than 2% of the votes cast.
Omar will face Republican Lacy Johnson and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Michael Moore in November. Johnson earned more than 76% of the votes cast, defeating Dalia Al-Aqidi and Danielle Stella in the Republican primary. Moore was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Voters were also presented with several choices in the U.S. Senate primary for both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties. Incumbent Tina Smith has more than 86% of the votes with more than 71 percent of the state’s precincts reporting in the DFL race. On the Republican ballot, the party’s endorsed candidate, Jason Lewis, has more than 78% of the votes in the five-candidate field.
