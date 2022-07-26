For July 6-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 6 - A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 500 block of East 77th Street.
July 7 - A woman was arrested for DWI on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Police took a report of threats on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue.
A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants on the 7000 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A bike theft was reported on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
Two instances of theft were reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A man was arrested on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue on an outstanding warrant.
A credit card was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue.
July 8 - A disturbance was reported on the 500 block of 67th Street East.
A man was arrested on a fourth-degree assault warrant for attempting to fight a passersby on the 1500 block of 66th Street East.
A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 7300 block of Pleasant Avenue.
A male was arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after police responded to the 7600 block of Colfax Avenue on a report that a male had been assaulted with a machete.
A driver was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 400 block of 66th Street West.
July 9 - A driver was arrested for DWI and driving after license revocation on the 600 block of 77th Street East.
Fencing and posts were reported damaged overnight on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A man was arrested for felony probation violation after he was subject to a welfare check on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
After being dispatched to the 1100 block of 67th Street East on a report of a “slumper” in a vehicle, police arrested a male for DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
Two women were arrested following a report of shoplifting at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
A domestic disturbance was reported on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A man was arrested for second-degree DWI following a property damage accident on the 7000 block of 5th Avenue.
July 10 - After being stopped for expired tabs on the 500 block of 71st Street East, the driver refused to identify herself and was cited for misdemeanor obstruction and operating a vehicle with expired tabs.
A dog was transported to a Bloomington kennel after being found on the 6900 block of 12th Avenue.
July 11 - A driver was arrested for DWI on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West after being observed driving erratically.
A vehicle fled police after being stopped on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue on a felony warrant.
Damage to property was reported on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue.
Police took a report of theft by swindle on the 7500 block of Chicago Avenue.
July 12 - A theft was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue.
A driver was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
July 13 - A man with multiple warrants was located at the Baymont Hotel. He then fled, was Tasered and was arrested.
Two men were arrested for felony theft on the 0-100 block of 36th Street West.
A male violated a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A man was arrested on a warrant after being stopped in a vehicle for crossing a solid white line at Interstate 35W and Highway 62.
July 14 - A victim on the7600 block of Lyndale Avenue reported that his phone was accessed and $70,000 was stolen from one of his accounts.
A vehicle’s gas tank was drilled into for the purpose of siphoning gas, it was reported on the 6600 block of Lake Shore Drive.
Suspects in a theft at Target fled in a vehicle but two adults were later apprehended.
A vehicle used by a theft suspect to flee The Home Depot was determined to have been stolen out of St. Paul. The suspect was apprehended in the area of 66th Street East and 1st Avenue South in Richfield after a short pursuit.
Police stopped a woman from shoplifting on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A male known to police from previous contacts was arrested on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue on a gross misdemeanor warrant for theft.
Officers arrested a man and a woman for shoplifting on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A man was arrested on outstanding warrants at Interstate 494 and Nicollet Avenue South.
After observing a vehicle leaving a known drug seller’s apartment, police conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of 73rd Street East and located marijuana in the vehicle.
A woman was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 6300 block of Clinton Avenue South after a suspicious vehicle was reported.
A driver was cited for reckless driving at 82nd Street West and Nicollet Avenue South.
July 15 - A stolen motorcycle was recovered on the 6600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A man was transported to a hospital after police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7600 block of 3rd Avenue South.
July 16 - A woman was arrested for DWI on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Interstate 35W and 66th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Columbus Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South, the vehicle’s passenger, who police learned had stolen from Marshall’s, was arrested on felony warrants.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A driver was arrested for driving with a canceled license on Interstate 35W.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A woman was arrested for assaulting an officer with feces or bodily fluids after police responded to a report of a fight on the 7000 block of 12th Avenue South.
July 17 - A man was cited for shoplifting on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A female was arrested on the 7500 block of Sheridan Avenue South after it was reported she tried to kick in her mother’s door, assaulted her sisters and broke out a vehicle window.
A bike theft was reported at Target.
A driver was arrested for DWI on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
July 18 - A vehicle fled officers and was abandoned in a driveway after police attempted a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South. The driver fled on foot but was later located by officers.
A woman was brought to a hospital after police responded to the 300 block of 77th Street East on a welfare check.
A harassment report was taken on the 7200 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An adult male driver was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
A victim reported that a friend stole his $900 drum set while helping him move it from his apartment to a location in St. Paul.
A suspicious vehicle located on the 6900 block of 17th Avenue South was determined to have been stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South on a report of an assault.
July 19 - A driver was arrested for DWI and obstructing the legal process on the 200 block of 60th Street East.
A victim reported that her adult son stole her vehicle from a parking lot on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Officers observed a male with felony warrants on the 6800 block of Queen Avenue. After obtaining a search warrant, police arrested the suspect for drugs and stolen property.
