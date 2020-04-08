Calls for service in the city are down 25% since February
In the COVID-19 world in which we live, we’ve seen dramatic changes to society and our local communities.
As the purveyors of service and enforcement, local police departments, like that in Richfield, have also had to adjust to the new normal.
According to Lt. Brad Drayna of the Richfield Police Department, city police have seen dramatic decreases in all activity since COVID-19 hit and the state instituted its stay-at-home effort. While experiencing a 25% decrease in call volume since February, Drayna said most of the decreases have come in traffic-related incidents (crashes, traffic violations, DWI arrests). However, there has also been a slight decrease in thefts.
Drayna said the department is deeply involved in educating the public, as were the instructions from Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
For now, city police are encountering each day with a new set of unknowns. To that end, they continue to serve and protect as best as they can in these uncertain times.
Lt. Drayna answered questions about how the coronavirus has impacted services in Richfield and changed the look of the community, almost overnight.
What types of COVID-19-related calls have you received?
Richfield is fortunate to have a full-time fire department that handles all medical-related calls for service within the city. Our police officers would generally not respond to a patient experiencing influenza-like illness, including COVID-19. Our police officers will respond to assist our fire department if the incidents involve criminal activity, suspicious circumstances, significant injury/death, motor vehicle crashes, injury to one’s self, or incidents that pose a danger to our medical personnel.
Our police officers have not experienced an increase in their responses to medical-related calls.
How are you enforcing the stay-at-home order?
The Richfield Police Department is following the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety regarding enforcement of the stay-at-home order – police officers will be asked to provide some leniency for those who are out and about for what the state deems non-essential travel. DPS Commissioner John Harrington said law enforcement should “seek to educate instead of taking an enforcement approach.”
Richfield has taken a variety of proactive steps focused on education:
• The creation of a city website dedicated to COVID-19 updates
• Daily updates to our various social media platforms
• Posting safety signs at city parks
• Compiling and organizing local resources
• Making informational videos.
Our officers have also completed proactive patrols of our parks to remind groups to respect the social distancing requirement. Our department has not yet needed to take any enforcement against those acting in violation of the order.
In what areas are you seeing a decrease in calls? i.e. traffic, car accidents, etc.
We have noticed a significant decrease in traffic-related incidents (crashes, traffic violations, DWI arrests) and a slight decrease of theft incidents.
In what areas are you seeing an increase in calls?
None. We have seen a 25% decrease in overall calls for service since February.
What protocols are in place to keep officers safe as well as the public safe?
Our department has incorporated a number of protocols and/or mitigation strategies related to COVID-19. Our officers are routinely sterilizing their equipment, vehicles, and work areas. Many minor criminal reports are being completed over the telephone. The department offices are closed to outside visitors/tour groups and our officers are no longer offering citizen ride-alongs. Officers are generally not participating in community meetings or events. Some of our officers and non-sworn staff have adjusted their hours to maximize social distancing efforts.
What protocols are in place to maintain public safety if a large number of staff were to become infected?
Minnesota law, through mutual aid agreements, allows police departments to help one another in times of need. Mutual assistance between agencies occurs most every day. If our department was unable to provide adequate staffing, other agencies would be able to supplement our needs.
