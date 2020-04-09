Richfield Optimists donate to Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends

The Richfield Optimist Club donated $1,000 in February to Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends, a mostly volunteer nonprofit supporting the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington. The Optimist Club is dedicated to “Bringing Out the Best in Kids,” which is aligned with the Refuge Friends’ desire to provide youth with opportunities to engage with nature. Those present for the presentation are (from the left) Robert “Randy” Petzel, board president, Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends; David Kriesel-Koll, president, Richfield Optimist Club; and Steve Sutter, founder and board member, Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends. (Richfield Optimist Club photo)

Tags

Load comments