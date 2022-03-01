In an effort to make the process of curbside organics recycling simpler, more efficient and less expensive for residents, the city of Richfield is offering one year’s allotment of compostable bags to curbside organics program participants.
Richfield sustainability staff has created the free compostable bag program to help remove barriers for residents participating in the curbside organics program.
“Cost, mainly involving compostable bags, has been the most common deterrent when it comes to residents deciding not to participate in the program,” said Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm. “We created this program to offset those costs.”
The city’s sustainability staff also wanted to help make sure residents are using BPI-certified compostable bags, which will help reduce contamination as it can be difficult at times to determine if bags, and other items, that say they are compostable are truly safe to use in Richfield’s organics programs.
The funding for the program was provided through Hennepin County’s SCORE initiative.
Since the implementation of the curbside organics program in Richfield, 2,350 households have signed up, approximately one-fourth of all eligible households.
Residents interested in the program may sign up at any time.
“The organics program continues to grow and staff continues to share resources, materials and information with residents who are interested in participating,” Richfield GreenCorps member Roxanne Nelson said. “There will be more residential education over the next few months through events. Residents are always encouraged to reach out to staff if they have any questions or would like help with starting their organics collection.”
Richfield residents who participate in the curbside organics program can pick up their allotment of 3-gallon compostable bags weekdays at the Public Works Building, 1901 E. 66th St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at the Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation policies, the Public Works Department’s main doors are locked. Residents interested in picking up compostable bags at that location will need to ring the doorbell for assistance.
Additional questions regarding the curbside organics program or compostable bags may be directed to the Richfield Sustainability Team by emailing garbageandrecycling@richfieldmn.gov, or by calling 612-861-9195.
