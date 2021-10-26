Halloween - Richfield City Hall

Youngsters are invited to wear their Halloween best as they celebrate the holiday at the Richfield Municipal Center Oct. 29. This year’s event will take place on the patio. (Photo courtesy city of Richfield)

A morning of Halloween festivities is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Richfield Municipal Center patio, 6700 Portland Ave.

Attendees are invited to dress in their spookiest or silliest costume and travel through outdoor spaces for some Halloween treats.

Info: tinyurl.com/c45nmr2t

