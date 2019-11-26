Great Northern Union has announced the hiring of Mo Field as GNU’s next artistic and musical director.
A former director of the internationally acclaimed Stockholm City Voices, a 42-voice women’s a cappella ensemble, from Stockholm, Sweden, Field brings to the GNU a wealth of experience as a choral director and music educator. She is an accomplished musician and a sought-after vocal performance coach, arranger, workshop facilitator, life coach and mentor.
Field also recently became certified as a performance judge for the Barbershop Harmony Society and is a frequent lecturer/faculty member at BHS’s Harmony University.
Originally from Canada and coming from a family of musicians, Field has always had music in her spirit. From orchestral performances on French horn, to theatre and music production, to her passion for playing electric bass in the funk, soul, Motown, and R&B genres, Field has enjoyed a vast musical career as a professional musician across the board.
Field becomes GNU’s fifth musical director in the organization’s 34-year history, succeeding Douglas Carnes (2015-2018), Peter Benson (2002-2014), Dean Haagenson (1994-1997), and Roger Williams (1985-1994, 1997-2002).
Great Northern Union is the upper Midwest’s premier male-identifying a cappella chorus, dedicated to the performance, encouragement and education of high-quality vocal music, particularly in the barbershop style. The choir holds weekly rehearsals on Thursdays at United Methodist Church of Peace in Richfield.
The GNU was founded in 1985 with the goal of becoming one of top men’s barbershop choruses in the world, competing in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Chorus Contest more than 20 times and earning top-five medalist honors 11 times.
GNU members hail from nearly every corner of the Twin Cities, out-state Minnesota and a few places in Wisconsin.
Info: Call Kyle Weaver, GNU board member/media representative, at 317-965-3578; or email swsman28@yahoo.com.
