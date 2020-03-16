Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez signed a proclamation of local emergency based on the rapidly-evolving challenges to protect the public health and safety of residents regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I along with the rest of the city council am taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously,” stated Mayor Regan Gonzalez. “Information and guidance about the situation is changing on an almost minute-by-minute basis. By declaring a local state of emergency, staff has the tools and flexibility they need to keep offering high-quality services to residents and continue their work in leading our city-wide response to COVID-19."
In Richfield, mayoral declaration of emergency is only valid for three days at which point it must be extended by the city council. An emergency city council meeting has been scheduled to extend the declaration on Wednesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m.
By declaring a local state of emergency, Richfield is enabled to take additional legal, operational and recovery measures that may be needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting communities throughout Minnesota and across the country. The declaration also activates the city’s emergency management and response plan.
The city continues to modify current public services and operations as conditions warrant. As of now, Richfield has closed its ice arena and community center to the public through March 28. The city has also suspended Wood Lake Nature Center programming and the issuance of passports at city hall.
Read the full proclamation by visiting: www.richfieldmn.gov/COVIDProclamation
-Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
