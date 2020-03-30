maria gonzalez
Buy Now

Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez

City of Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez today, Monday, March 30, kicked off the first of upcoming weekly video messages that will provide residents with needed information about the coronavirus and its impact on the city, as well as allow residents the opportunity to ask questions of the city.

The first message appeared on Twitter at https://trimurl.co/JRKiQ2

For more information, visit https://trimurl.co/tFYBmQ.

Load comments