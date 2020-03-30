City of Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez today, Monday, March 30, kicked off the first of upcoming weekly video messages that will provide residents with needed information about the coronavirus and its impact on the city, as well as allow residents the opportunity to ask questions of the city.
The first message appeared on Twitter at https://trimurl.co/JRKiQ2
For more information, visit https://trimurl.co/tFYBmQ.
