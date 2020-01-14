lwv

The League of Women Voters Richfield will meet at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Turner Room of the American Legion Post, at 6501 Portland Ave. S., Richfield.

Richfield Public Schools social worker Christina Eberly will address the school-based mental health services in Richfield.

The public is invited.

Info: carolyn7415@gmail.com or facebook.com/lwvrichfieldmn/

Load comments