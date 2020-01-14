The League of Women Voters Richfield will meet at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Turner Room of the American Legion Post, at 6501 Portland Ave. S., Richfield.
Richfield Public Schools social worker Christina Eberly will address the school-based mental health services in Richfield.
The public is invited.
