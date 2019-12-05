Get into the holiday spirit and nominate your own home, or the home of a friend or neighbor in Richfield, before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
All nominated addresses will be posted at www.richfiedmn.gov/holidaylights for the public to know where to see some great decorations.
Final judging will take place anonymously from the street after dark on Dec.11.
A commemorative trophy and a yard sign will be awarded in the following categories:
Best Classical Design
Best Theme
Most Creative
The Clark Griswold Award (most lights)
HOW TO ENTER
Online: Contest registration page
Fax: Send registration form to 612-861-9388
Phone: 612-861-9385
In person or by mail: Richfield Recreation, 7000 Nicollet Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423
