To the editor:
I am writing to thank everyone who has worked to respond to COVID-19 and prevent its spread in our community.
Avoiding exposure to this virus is especially important for people whose immune systems have been compromised. In a recent survey, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network found that one-in-four patients in active treatment had experienced a delay in treatment as a result of the pandemic, and one-in-eight were uncertain when their treatment would resume.
This has left many cancer patients feeling even more isolated at this difficult time. As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, I want to make sure that local patients and caregivers know that we are here for them.
If you or someone you know has questions about COVID-19 and cancer, or just needs someone to talk to, they can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345. We’re also continually updating our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts.
Visit cancer.org/coronavirus to get answers to common questions, suggestions for what to ask your health care professional, or to start a live chat with one of our staff.
Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither have we.
Alexandra Kooima
Richfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.