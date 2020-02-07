The League of Women Voters Richfield invites the public to the monthly meeting at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15.
Bianca Martinez Gavina, census coordinator for the city of Richfield, will address the group about the upcoming national count.
The meeting will be held in the training/meeting room at Audi, 1401 77th St., Richfield.
This event is accessible and all are welcome.
Info: Email carolyn7415@gmail.com.
