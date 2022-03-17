CITIZEN AWARD

Santos Mejia (left) was the 2021 recipient of the Gene and Mary Jacobsen Outstanding Citizen Award. He is congratulated by Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez. The Richfield Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for the 2022 award.

Nominations for the Gene and Mary Jacobsen Outstanding Citizen Award are now being sought by the Richfield Human Rights Commission. This annual award honors a family, group, organization, business or individual that lives or works in Richfield.

The Human Rights Commission presents the award to recognize outstanding community service, a commitment to human rights, or efforts to improve the community and make it a better place for all.

The commission selected Richfield resident Santos Mejia for the award in 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mejia worked to ensure that his fellow residents at Seasons Park Apartments could access rent payment and food assistance by connecting his neighbors with local organizations and community leaders.

Additionally, he worked with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health to bring a three-day mobile vaccine clinic, one of the first in the state, to Richfield to ensure residents of the multi-family housing complex could easily access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other recent award winners include Pastor Brice Eichlersmith of Oak Grove Lutheran Church and Dr. Joyce Marrie of Crossroads Panorama.

The Richfield Human Rights Commission has selected a Citizen of the Year Award recipient since 1971.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 29.

For more information or to complete a nomination form, visit richfieldmn.gov/hrc.

